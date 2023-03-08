25th annual Showdown event at Hedrick Middle School

MEDFORD, Ore. – Hedrick Middle School hosted its 25th annual Showdown event Tuesday night.

The event, formerly known as the Hoop It Up event, was full of basketball, volleyball, and dodgeball games between both Hedrick’s staff and students.

The stands were packed with friends and family to see the students take on their favorite staff members.

School faculty said that all of the proceeds from the event go toward improving the school’s athletics and extracurriculars.

Alongside the Showdown event is the school’s Cyber Auction which is open through Thursday, March 9th, the auction is offering sports tickets and gift baskets, and more.

The auction goes towards giving the students new lunchtime activities, new sports equipment, and scholarships.