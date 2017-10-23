Willow Creek store Jacksonville collecting scarves for elderly people in need

Willow Creek in Jacksonville is holding its annual “Scarves for Seniors” drive. The effort started five years ago.
Scarves are collected for seniors in need and given to them through the local non-profit Food and Friends.
Last year Willow Creek received 264 scarves to then have be donated to those who are elderly and in need.
This year organizers are asking for something a bit more specific.
“We’re asking this year for warmer scarves. You know these seniors live in places that don’t have the best heat or insulation,” Willow Creek owner Jo Park says.
Willow Creek is collecting scarves through November 15th.