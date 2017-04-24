Wimer homicide investigation update

WIMER, Ore. – Police said so far, no arrests have been made after a homicide in Wimer.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call coming from a residence in the 9800 block of West Evans Creek Road on the afternoon of April 23.
The caller, identified as 25-year-old Christopher Dale Haase, told dispatchers he shot a man who came into his home.
When police arrived, they found 40-year-old Wimer resident David Anthony Vaughn dead at the scene.
Investigators learned there was a dispute between the two before the shooting.
Sheriff’s deputies say the men aren’t related, but they do know each other and alcohol may have been involved in the argument.
No arrests have been made in the homicide. After a complete investigation, the case will be handed to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, who will decide if charges are necessary.