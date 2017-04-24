MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are warning the public to be on the lookout for a suspect who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint during a Craigslist transaction.
Medford Police said on April 17 around 9:21 p.m., 19-year-old Brandon Michael Soares met with a man who was selling an Xbox One and some games in the Medford YMCA parking lot.
According to MPD, Soares pulled out a handgun and took the victim’s Xbox and i-Phone.
Soares was last seen walking in the area of Oakdale Avenue with the stolen items in a bag.
Using surveillance footage, police said they were able to identify the vehicle that dropped Soares off, which led to the execution of search warrants in the 500 and 700 blocks of Pennsylvania Streets on April 21.
Police were not able to locate Soares at either of the addresses, so they’re now reaching out to the public for help.
Soares is considered armed and dangerous, according to MPD. If you have any information about this case, call police at (541) 774-2250.
Officers provided the following precautions to the public when conducting Craigslist transactions:
- Conduct the transaction during the daytime in a well populated area.
- Consider using the city hall/police department campus which is under video surveillance.
- Don’t go alone.
- Do not invite strangers into your home.