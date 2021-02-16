Winter storm pummels Enchanted Forest theme park

TURNER, Ore. – The latest ice storm is yet another setback for a popular theme park just south of Salem.
Enchanted Forest officials shared photos of the damage on Facebook Monday.
The park has been struggling financially because of the pandemic.
Officials said they were on track to reopen for spring break but now the focus is on repairs.
“The Enchanted Forest was on track to reopen March 19, thanks in great part to all of you,” said Susan Vaslev of Enchanted Forest. “In one day of freezing and an inch or more of ice built up on trees on Friday February 12, more damage has been done to the park than I can ever remember. All during the night huge trees were snapping and falling. We are still without power. Here is a sampling of a few photos. The kiddy train was totally smashed. Big trees are down all over the park. The outdoor theatre seating structure was severely damaged and will need to be rebuilt. Damage to many roofs etc and the cleanup will be massive. Thanks to all of you, at least our insurance had been paid. It will definitely not pay everything, which of course adds more cost at a time that has already been financially devastating during Covid. We are out here today starting cleanup, repairing roofs and accessing damage to structures and rides. We will keep you posted during this new development and challenge. Thank you again for everything you have all done for Enchanted Forest and our family.”
A GoFundMe* page has been set up since last year to help keep them open and running. So far, it’s raised more than $400,000.
*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.