Winter weather turns deadly

(NBC News) – A deadly polar vortex has descended on the Midwest.
The extreme winter temperatures are already being blamed for at least seven deaths.
As much as 85 percent of the continental United States was below freezing Wednesday.
Winds pushed the temperatures as low as 70 degrees below zero in some areas in the Midwest.
The U.S. Postal Service was even forced to suspend deliveries in 11 states because of safety.
In Chicago, there’s a chance to break an all-time coldest temperature record of 27 below zero, set more than three decades ago.
Accumulating snow is in the forecast for Thursday, but warmer temperatures are expected for the weekend.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2sUHxK7