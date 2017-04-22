Wisconsin residents charged in Oregon pot mailing scheme

WEST SALEM, Wisc. – Police have charged two Wisconsin residents after officers intercepted a shipment of marijuana coming from Oregon.
The La Crosse Tribune reports a suspicious package was detected at the Minneapolis airport last year.
According to police, four plastic bags of pot and 80 jars of hash oil were found, adding up to over four pounds of marijuana products.
On May 19, a detective delivered the package to the intended recipient, 39-year-old West Salem, Wisconsin resident Amy Kneesel.
Once she was contacted by police, Kneesel said her boyfriend, 37-year-old Corydon Drake, sent the package to her in exchange for a couple ounces of marijuana.
She explained Drake would fly across the country to Bend, Oregon and buy marijuana from a legal dispensary. Kneesel said she had received one other package.
Drake was charged with conspiracy to deliver more than 1,000 grams of THC.
Prosecutors charged Kneesel with drug trafficking, possession with the intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
