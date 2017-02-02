Woman arrested after posting picture of herself standing on police car

Medford, Ore. – Lesson of the day: Don’t hop on a police cruiser, take a picture, share it on social media and expect to get away with it.
A particular Facebook post caught the eye of officers Wednesday morning. It showed a young woman standing on the hood of a Medford Police car with the caption, “Because someone said I wouldn’t do it”.
It may be safe to say she shouldn’t have done it.
Sure enough, Medford Police found the woman’s shoe prints and damage to the car the next morning.
Police later arrested the woman, identified as Alexis Salazar, on a charge of criminal mischief.
MPD wrapped up their post about the incident of Facebook with the hashtag “EasyCase.” Easy case, indeed.