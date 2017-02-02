Home
Police searching for Grants Pass bank robber

Police searching for Grants Pass bank robber

Local News Top Stories U.S. & World

Grants Pass, Ore. – Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Grants Pass bank Wednesday.

According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, officers responded to the Key Bank located at 1646 Williams Highway around 12:30 p.m.

An employee of the bank told officers a man entered the bank, demanded money, then fled on foot with the cash. He was last seen running behind Rite Aid.

Police said a K9 unit tried to track the suspect, but he was not located. He may have fled in a vehicle.

Officers recovered the money bag, but they’re unsure if all the money was in it.

Allen Dale Elementary was placed on a precautionary lock-out after the robbery occurred.

The suspect is described as a white man, 5’6” to 5’10” tall, between the ages of 30 and 40, with long hair, a dark beard and moustache. He was last seen wearing a black Bob Marley or Jimi Hendrix t-shirt, black jeans, black jacket, fedora style hat and reading glasses.

If you have any information about this case you’re encouraged to call Grants Pass police at 541-450-6260.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics