Police searching for Grants Pass bank robber

Grants Pass, Ore. – Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Grants Pass bank Wednesday.
According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, officers responded to the Key Bank located at 1646 Williams Highway around 12:30 p.m.
An employee of the bank told officers a man entered the bank, demanded money, then fled on foot with the cash. He was last seen running behind Rite Aid.
Police said a K9 unit tried to track the suspect, but he was not located. He may have fled in a vehicle.
Officers recovered the money bag, but they’re unsure if all the money was in it.
Allen Dale Elementary was placed on a precautionary lock-out after the robbery occurred.
The suspect is described as a white man, 5’6” to 5’10” tall, between the ages of 30 and 40, with long hair, a dark beard and moustache. He was last seen wearing a black Bob Marley or Jimi Hendrix t-shirt, black jeans, black jacket, fedora style hat and reading glasses.
If you have any information about this case you’re encouraged to call Grants Pass police at 541-450-6260.