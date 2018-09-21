Woman arrested for allegedly trying to set store on fire

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police say a woman tried to set a Grover Electric and Plumbing Supply store on fire in Grants Pass.
Police said at about 7:21 Friday morning, they received multiple calls about a transient trying to set the building on fire. 37-year-old Chantel Jeanette Scott was arrested at the scene. The fire was out before crews arrived.
Evidence showed Scott was trying to start a fire at the store’s door using religious booklets.
Scott was booked into the Josephine County Jail on charges of arson, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
There was minimal damage to the building.