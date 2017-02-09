Woman arrested for ramming patrol vehicle, evading arrest

Siskiyou County, Calif. – A woman was arrested for ramming a Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s patrol vehicle and evading arrest.
The sheriff’s office said on February 5 at around 4:10 p.m., an SCSO deputy responded to a disturbance at the Ditch Creek R-Ranch in the Hornbrook area.
Police said the deputy arrived at the scene to find a man who reported his pickup was actively being stolen by a woman. The woman was seen driving away in the truck, but it got stuck in deep mud.
According to SCSO, the deputy drove his patrol vehicle behind the pickup truck in order to take the woman into custody.
Deputies said the woman refused numerous commands to stop as she tried to get the truck out of the mud. She eventually put the truck in reverse and rammed the deputy’s patrol vehicle. There was a police K9 inside the vehicle at the time.
Police said the woman was able to get the truck out of the mud and drove away from the scene.
An extensive search of the area by numerous law enforcement agencies was unable to locate the vehicle or the suspect.
The next day, the woman was spotted sitting inside the stolen truck by a citizen in the Hornbrook area, according to police.
Deputies were able to arrest the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Nikki McGilvray, without further incident.
McGilvray booked on numerous charges including assault with a deadly weapon, auto theft and malicious mischief.
Sherriff John Lopey said, “We are grateful this incident was ultimately resolved without injury to peace officers, citizens, or the involved suspect. We are also happy to report that the canine partner of our lieutenant is doing well after the ramming incident.”