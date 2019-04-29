Woman assaulted at Douglas County campground, police say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A woman was reportedly assaulted while walking near a coastal lake near Highway 101.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday afternoon, a woman was walking her dogs at the Carter Lake Campground day use area. The lake is near the Douglas and Lane County border.
At about 1:20 p.m., police were told the woman had been assaulted by an armed male who she didn’t know. He was described as a “large person” in “dark clothing,” according to investigators.
The sheriff’s office is asking the public’s for assistance identifying the suspect. If you were in or around the area during the time in question and noticed something suspicious, call police.
DCSO took the opportunity to remind people to always be aware of their surroundings, avoid stopping in secluded areas and travel with others when possible.