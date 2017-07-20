Woman attacked by dogs in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A woman in Klamath Falls was hospitalized late Tuesday afternoon after she was attacked by two dogs.
The incident happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. at a home near Radcliffe Avenue and Washburn Way.
The woman was treated at Sky Lakes for wounds to her left hand and arm.
The pit bulls were taken by animal control officers, and will be held on a mandatory 10 day quarantine.
The owner was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
He’ll also be cited for having a “potentially dangerous dog.”
That case was the second dog attack of the day in southern Oregon.
A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed a pit bull in Central Point Tuesday morning after the dog attacked both him and a teenage boy.