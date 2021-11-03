Woman charged in fatal Grants Pass crash

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in a fatal crash.

In the early morning hours of July 2, 2021, there was a single-vehicle crash in the 300 block of Southwest “L” Street in Grants Pass.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man pinned under an SUV on its side. He died from his injuries.

Grants Pass police said they determined Virginia Lee Richardson was driving the vehicle when the incident happened.

Officers said due to the extensive amount of damage and evidence at the scene, Richardson was interviewed by police but she was not immediately arrested.

Eventually, investigators determined there was enough evidence to criminally charge Richardson. On October 22, prosecutors issued a secret indictment and she turned herself in six days later.

Richardson remains behind bars in the Josephine County Jail charged with manslaughter, reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and criminal mischief.