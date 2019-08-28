Woman convicted of elder fraud is Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. – A woman was convicted of defrauding her 99-year-old grandmother.
The Siskiyou County District Attorney’s Office said years ago, Shelly Danae Kent and another family member were added to the elderly victim’s bank account in order to help handle finances. The money included the victim’s life savings, monthly Social Security deposits and pension payments.
According to prosecutors, Kent used a debit card for the account to make withdrawals and purchases for herself, eventually depleting the account in the process. Kent said she owed restitution of $10,048.91.
On August 8, 2019, Kent was convicted after her plea to a felony charge of grand theft from an elder.
“The District Attorney’s Office would like to remind everyone to be very cautious when considering whether to add other persons to their accounts, even if family members,” prosecutors said. “Crimes of financial elder abuse are commonly committed by other members of the victim’s family.”