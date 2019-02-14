Woman injured in White City hit-and-run crash

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help solving a hit-and-run case.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, an 18-year-old woman was hit by a car while crossing the road in the 7800 block of Hale Way in White City.
The driver didn’t stop or try to help the woman in any way, instead of driving away from the scene eastbound on a nearby bike path. The injured woman was left at the scene until someone passing by spotted her and called 911.
It’s believed the suspect was driving a small passenger car.
“The Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from any eyewitnesses,” deputies said, “or those that may be able to provide information from home surveillance should call 541-774-6800.”
No further information about the incident was released.