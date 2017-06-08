Woman killed in Grants Pass hit and run

Grants Pass, Ore.- Detectives with Grants Pass Department of Public Safety are looking for a car involved in a deadly hit and run early Thursday morning.
According to police, 22-year-old Gabriella Licata of Gilbert, Arizona was walking along Grants Pass Parkway just before 1 a.m. when a car hit her, then took off. Officers responded to reports of a person lying in the street. When they arrived, they tried saving Licata, but she died at the scene.
Witnesses describe the car that hit Licata as a white or light colored four door sedan, similar to a Ford Taurus or Chevrolet Monte Carlo.
If you witnessed the incident, or have any information about the case, contact Grants Pass Department of Public Safety Detective Archie Lidey at 541-450-6342.