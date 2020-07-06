Woman who accused black man of threatening her charged for making false report

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – Back in May, a white woman was caught on video calling the police on a black man who asked her to leash her dog in New York City’s Central Park.
The woman claimed the man was threatening her life, now she’s being charged with falsely reporting an incident.
The viral video shows Amy Cooper frantically calling the police on bird watcher Christian Cooper after he asked her to leash her dog in a leash-mandatory area of Central Park.
She repeatedly claims that Christian is threatening her life, even though he’s just standing there filming her.
Amy later apologized for her behavior, which NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio called “racism, plain and simple.”
She lost her job as outrage mounted on social media and briefly surrendered her dog to an animal shelter.
Now, she’s been charged with falsely reporting an incident, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.
Amy Cooper was issued a desk appearance ticket and is due to be arraigned in October.