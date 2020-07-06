Judge orders shut down of Dakota Access Pipeline

LINCOLN COUNTY, (NBC) – A federal judge has ordered the Dakota Access Pipeline to be shut down until more environmental review is completed.
The pipeline has been carrying oil for three years but U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said in April that the pipeline is still “highly controversial” under federal environment law. He also said there needed to be a more extensive review than the environmental assessment that was done.
Judge Boasberg acknowledged that shutting down the pipeline will cause disruption, but that it must close within 30 days.
The pipeline is near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. The tribe continues litigation against the pipeline due to the fear of pollution.
During the construction of the pipeline, protests were held for months, sometimes turning violent, as the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and others opposed the project.