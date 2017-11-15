Home
Work gets underway on Grants Pass water treatment plant

Grants Pass, Ore.- Grants Pass councilors are moving forward to replace the current water treatment plant.

The current water plant is 86-years-old, not only is it aging but officials say it’s not structurally sound with cracks in the concrete.

For the most part, council members agree that something must be done but some aren’t sold on increasing rates.

“You’re asking people to pay more and if they don’t pay for it then we have Flint, Michigan or something happens and then they would be responsible for it,” councilor Valerie Lovelace said.

The group has not identified a site for the future water plant.

No decision was made in Wednesday’s meeting, however, the council will meet again to discuss water utility rates.

