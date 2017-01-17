World’s largest display of LEGO art coming to Oregon

Portland, Ore. – The Art of the Brick, a collection artwork using one of the most recognizable toys in the world, will open at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI) on February 18.
The Art of the Brick exhibit is one of the world’s largest displays of LEGO art, with more than 100 different works.
OMSI said the collection features pieces by renowned artist and Oregon-raised Nathan Sawaya. Some of the works feature re-imagined masterpieces such as Van Gogh’s Starry Night and Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. Visitors will even be able to come face-to-face with a 20-foot-long T-Rex skeleton.
In addition to the art exhibit, visitors will have the opportunity to build their own creations at a 1,500 square-foot “free build” play area for all ages.
“This exhibition is one that opens the door to a variety of complex topics through a simple toy most of us played with as children,” said Nancy Stueber, OMSI president and CEO. “It shows that art and science are very much linked together, and this exhibit is a fun and whimsical way to make both accessible to audiences of all ages.”
The Art of the Brick runs from February 18 to May 29, 2017. Tickets will be available soon.
Learn more about the exhibit at OMSI’s website: https://www.omsi.edu
To read more about The Art of the Brick Exibit at http://www.brickartist.com