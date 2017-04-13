Wounded OSP trooper named N. America’s Trooper of the Year

LINCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. – An Oregon State Police trooper who was shot 12 times and critically wounded on Christmas night was named North America’s Trooper of the Year.
Nic Cederberg received the award at the International Association of Chiefs of Police awards ceremony held in Arizona.
Patrol Services Division Major David Anderson said, “Not a dry eye was left in the room.”
Trooper Cederberg was shot by a man accused of killing his own wife on Christmas night, 2016. That man was killed in the exchange.
According to family, a total of twelve rounds struck Cederberg—five rounds were stopped by his bulletproof vest, but the other seven struck his flesh.
Two hit Cederberg’s spinal canal, nearly paralyzing him. One bullet remains lodged in the trooper’s lower spine and it will remain there for the rest of his life.
OSP said Cederberg continues to recover.
You can donate to Trooper Cederberg’s GoFundMe here: https://www.gofundme.com/oregon-state-trooper-wounded-1225