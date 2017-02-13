Wounded OSP Trooper Nic Cederberg returns home

King City, Ore. — The Oregon State Police trooper shot 12 times at close range on Christmas night has been released from the hospital.
Trooper Nic Cederberg’s wife, Hayley Shelton, made the announcement Friday on Facebook:
“WE’RE HOME!! Finally!! After 48 long days in the hospital, we both got to see home for the first time today!! It was so surreal walking through our front door together and seeing all of our Christmas presents re-wrapped in Valentine’s Day paper and really realizing how much time has actually passed. We are different people than we were when we both left home for our shifts on Christmas, and we both agree we will be better from these events… We are now living life with a newfound appreciation for every single moment, as tomorrow is never promised.
While we still have a long road in front of us, seeing what Nic has already accomplished in just 48 days leaves no doubt in my mind that he will greet the next phase of his recovery with the same determination, strength, and positive attitude.. I’m excited to see what he’ll do next… He’s got this!”
Trooper Cederberg was shot by a man accused of killing his wife on Christmas. That man was killed in the exchange.
On a GoFundMe page, Trooper Cederberg’s brother shared a number of updates regarding his brother’s recovery since the shooting.
Detailing the moment after Trooper Cederberg was shot, Jeff wrote, “As he lay there for a little more than two minutes by himself bleeding, he locked in mentally and found a way to survive.”
The update went on to explain the extent of Cederberg’s injuries. “Of those twelve rounds that hit him, five were stopped by his bullet proof vest and the other seven struck his flesh. Those bullets hit him in both arms, the torso coming to rest in his lung and abdomen, and two hitting his spinal canal almost paralyzing him. Of the seven that hit him, four were still inside him when he arrived at the hospital.”
His brother revealed one bullet is still lodged in the trooper’s lower spine and will remain there for the rest of his life.