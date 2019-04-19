WWII veteran celebrates 98th birthday at Oregon gym

During a mid-morning workout at the 24-Hour Fitness in Gladstone, people often see this unlikely workout duo.
Fred Lawrence and his friend, Jeramy Yvarra, have been gym buddies for a couple of years now.
Fred just turned 98 years old, and he still works out three days a week. He said, “It makes me feel like I’m strengthening what’s here.”
Jeramy explained, “He’s just an incredible man and a true inspiration to me. Every time I see Fred it’s like, ‘Man, I hope at that age I’m still here.”
Fred’s a retired Marine a World War II veteran who survived three tours of duty and went on to be a pastor. “I’m so grateful to be alive, in this day, that I was permitted to live,” he said. “The good
Lord is good. I love the Lord. I just feel like he was with me. I’m so grateful.”
His friends at 24 Hour Fitness are grateful for him and we’re sure he knew that when he walked in, celebrating 98 years on this earth.
Jeremy said, “Fred to me is kind of like an adopted Grandpa. Every time I see him, he gives me a big hug and tells me how happy he is to see me. And I think one of the other things I learn from Fred is the amount of gratitude he has for life.”
A life-well-lived with more birthdays to celebrate. “Lord, whatever you got? I’ll live it. You give it to me and I’ll live it,” Fred said.