Yeti Fire triggers evacuation warnings

KLAMATH NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. – CAL FIRE said the Yeti Fire’s behavior was moderate overnight.
However, officials said it was the most active in the Highway 96 Klamath River Corridor.
CAL Fire says there’s still a considerable amount of the fire that doesn’t have containment lines.
The Yeti Fire is nearly 6,500 acres and is 0% contained.
The Forest Service said the lightning-sparked fire currently threatens 336 structures.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said due to the fire near Happy Camp, the following zones are under evacuation warnings:
ZONE SIS-1221
NORTH OF China Grade Road, Indian Creek Road
SOUTH OF Highway 96, Indian Creek Road
EAST OF Indian Creek Road
WEST OF Mill Road
ZONE SIS-1212
NORTH OF Buckhorn Road, Indian Creek Road
SOUTH OF Indian Meadows Drive, Indian Creek Road
EAST OF Buckhorn Road
WEST OF Indian Creek Road
ZONE SIS-1215
NORTH OF Highway 96, Lower Elk Creek Road, FR 17n16
SOUTH OF FR 17n16, Lower Airport Road, Buckhorn Road
EAST OF Lower Elk Creek Road
WEST OF 2nd Avenue, Indian Creek Road
ZONE SIS-1218
NORTH OF Forest Route 15n12
SOUTH OF Highway 96
EAST OF Highway 96
WEST OF Forest Route 45n85, Elk Creek Road
ZONE SIS-1230 A
NORTH OF Cougar Creek
SOUTH OF Forest Route 45n85
EAST OF Highway 96, Lower Elk Creek Road, FR 15n12
WEST OF Forest Route 45n19
For the latest updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/SiskiyouCountySheriff