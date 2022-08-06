Yeti Fire triggers evacuation warnings

KLAMATH NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. – CAL FIRE said the Yeti Fire’s behavior was moderate overnight.

However, officials said it was the most active in the Highway 96 Klamath River Corridor.

CAL Fire says there’s still a considerable amount of the fire that doesn’t have containment lines.

The Yeti Fire is nearly 6,500 acres and is 0% contained.

The Forest Service said the lightning-sparked fire currently threatens 336 structures.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said due to the fire near Happy Camp, the following zones are under evacuation warnings:

ZONE SIS-1221

NORTH OF China Grade Road, Indian Creek Road

SOUTH OF Highway 96, Indian Creek Road

EAST OF Indian Creek Road

WEST OF Mill Road

ZONE SIS-1212

NORTH OF Buckhorn Road, Indian Creek Road

SOUTH OF Indian Meadows Drive, Indian Creek Road

EAST OF Buckhorn Road

WEST OF Indian Creek Road

ZONE SIS-1215

NORTH OF Highway 96, Lower Elk Creek Road, FR 17n16

SOUTH OF FR 17n16, Lower Airport Road, Buckhorn Road

EAST OF Lower Elk Creek Road

WEST OF 2nd Avenue, Indian Creek Road

ZONE SIS-1218

NORTH OF Forest Route 15n12

SOUTH OF Highway 96

EAST OF Highway 96

WEST OF Forest Route 45n85, Elk Creek Road

ZONE SIS-1230 A

NORTH OF Cougar Creek

SOUTH OF Forest Route 45n85

EAST OF Highway 96, Lower Elk Creek Road, FR 15n12

WEST OF Forest Route 45n19

For the latest updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/SiskiyouCountySheriff