87 homes and 132 total structures been destroyed by McKinney Fire

YREKA, CA.– The Siskiyou Office of Emergency Management said 87 homes and 132 total structures have been destroyed by the McKinney Fire so far.

Fire officials are expecting fire activity to increase this weekend.

The fire has spread to more than 59,600 acres.

It’s still only 10% containment.

Officials expect the fire activity to increase over the weekend as the weather gets hotter and dryer.

Fire officials are expecting gusts of wind around 30 miles per hour this weekend.

Spokesperson Mike Lindbery said, “as far as the winds go, any time we get wind on the fire in excess of the normal winds, we’re going to really keep an eye on it.”

Lindbery said they expect some holdover fires from lightning strikes in the area.

He said they brought in more firefighters, bringing their total to more than 2,400.