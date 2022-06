PESCADERO, Calif. – California wildlife officials dealt with a cougar that walked into a high school classroom.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday morning, a young mountain lion cub entered Pescadero High School.

A custodian was able to shut the door on the cougar, keeping it contained in an empty classroom.

After that, all students and staff were considered safe.

First responders hope to safely remove the animal from the classroom and release it back into the wild.