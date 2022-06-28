Yreka man convicted of molesting children sentenced

YREKA, Calif. – A Yreka man was sentenced to prison for molesting two children.

The Siskiyou County District Attorney’s Office said 45-year-old Robert Jackson Lobnow sexually molested the victims and threatened to injure or kill their loved ones.

On August 31, 2021, Lobnow was formally charged after a grand jury heard the evidence against him.

This Tuesday, Lobnow was sentenced to 28 years in state prison for four charges of sexual molestation of a child under the age of 14.

Under California law, Lobnow must serve at least 85% of his prison sentence before being eligible for parole.