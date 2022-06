MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are investigating after a body was found in a Medford irrigation canal.

Investigators said on the morning of Tuesday, June 28, a man was found dead in the water alongside Biddle Road south of the McAndrews Road intersection.

Officers said the cause and manner of death remain under investigation, but there were no apparent signs of trauma.

Medford police won’t publicly identify the person until his family members have been notified.

No further information was released.