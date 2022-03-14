﻿Yreka PD: Gunman at Rain Rock Casino arrested

YREKA, Calif. – Police say everyone is safe after a potentially dangerous situation at Rain Rock Casino in Siskiyou County.

Yreka PD says that a man walked into the casino around eleven o’clock AM on March 12th, armed with a shotgun, and demanded to be shown surveillance footage of a past event.

Casino management led the suspect off the casino floor so security could quickly evacuate people out of the building according to police. No one was injured.

Yreka PD says the suspect, Billy Sontag, is facing multiple charges. They include armed robbery, felony burglary, kidnapping, and illegally carrying a loaded weapon.

We’re told Rain Rock Casino will be closed until March 15th to give their staff some much-needed rest.