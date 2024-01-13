Yreka therapy dog team featured in nationwide magazine

YREKA, Calif. – A Yreka therapy dog team is gaining major recognition thanks to a new article coming out in a national magazine.

Rosa and LuLu Ramos are two well-known faces in many of the hospitals and assisted living facilities across Southern Oregon, visiting places like Brookdale Assisted Living in Medford and Asante Community Hospital in Ashland. They have been working as a therapy dog team since 2017, when LuLu was only four months old.

Now, they will be featured in a spread in Women’s World magazine hitting shelves on January 15th.

Rosa says while the publicity is exciting, the most rewarding part of the job is the difference LuLu makes in the lives of the people she visits.

“She’s able to go into several hospitals and nursing homes and assisted living facilities just bringing joy to the residents and staff alike,” Rosa said. “It’s been very rewarding to see the result of her work a lot of people get up from their beds when they’re vulnerable and sad.”

If you’re interested in learning more about Rosa and Lulu’s story, they have also published two books showcasing their journey.

You can check those out at rosaandlulu.com

