Yreka woman arranges trash clean up at local state park

Yreka, Ca.-One Yreka woman who was tired of seeing trash where she loves walking her dog in Greenhorn Park, organized a community clean up of the area this morning.
The clean up started at 10 A.M. at Greenhorn Park and cleanup organizer Gayle Veale says her dog often sniffs the trash out as they walk.
During her hour spent cleaning today she collected more than six bags of trash, filled with all sorts of things.
Veale says she found, “Food items, clothing, shoes, cushions, pillows, sleeping bags. That type of thing.”
Yreka local Gayle Veale says that she plans to stop organizing clean up’s now that winter and cooler weather is approaching.
She’ll start back up again in the spring.