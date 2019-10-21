Zuckerberg addresses Facebook security ahead of 2020 elections

(NBC) – With the 2020 presidential election just over a year away, Facebook says it is making changes to prevent people from using the platform to interfere in politics.
In a call with reporters Monday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and others outlined the company’s efforts, including a security tool for elected leaders and candidates that monitors hacking attempts.
Facebook will label state-controlled media as such and label fact-checks more clearly.
Facebook also says it has taken down more than 50 networks that spread misinformation around the world, including four Monday morning.
Mark Zuckerberg is set to appear on Capitol Hill Wednesday to defend the company’s Libra cryptocurrency to the House Financial Services Committee.