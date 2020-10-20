October 16, 2020: KOBI-TV to Host Election Special

KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 will broadcast interviews with Oregon U.S. Congressional District 2 candidates, Republican Cliff Bentz and Democrat Alex Spenser, and with Oregon Secretary of State candidates, Republican Kim Thatcher and Democrat Shemia Fagan on Friday, October 23, 2020. The program will be broadcast from 7:30 PM-8:00 PM on KOBI-TV/NBC5 in Medford and KOTI-TV/NBC2 in Klamath Falls. It will also be streamed live on www.kobi5.com. After the live airing, the entire broadcast will be available at that same website.
Read the entire media release here.