Human Bean to hold "Coffee for a Cure" day Friday

Human Bean to hold “Coffee for a Cure” day Friday

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Human Bean is holding its annual Coffee for a Cure fundraiser this week.

On Friday, October 23, all proceeds from every location in the United States will be donated to local breast cancer agencies.

In Southern Oregon, the money benefits Providence Foundation and Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.

Since the event began 15 years ago, 1,600 mammograms have been paid for in Oregon and $1.8 million have been raised.

You can learn more about Coffee for a Cure here.

