Open for Business featuring Johanna Scholer, Interim Executive Director of Friends of the Children Klamath Basin. Johanna talks about the origins of Friends of the Children program, which grew out of a research project over 20 years ago. She shares how important it is to children to have mentors that are consistent, well trained, and connected for the long-term. Johanna talks about the impact of COVID-19, and the enhanced safety measures they have taken to keep everyone safe. She also talks about their upcoming “Friend Raiser” event on May 21st (click here to learn more) Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for this friendly conversation. For more information visit: FriendsKlamath.Org
Open for Business: Friends of the Children Klamath Basin
Open For Business April 23, 2021