Open for Business: Artistic Piano

Open for Business featuring Eric Werner, President and owner of Artistic Piano. Eric shares how his background as a symphony orchestra musician led to an interest in piano technology and to opening his business. He also talks about how his involvement with the Britt Orchestra convinced him to move here permanently. Speaking of moving, the Artistic Piano will have a new location in downtown Medford soon. Eric also shared a great anecdote about providing a piano for a performance at Britt by Lyle Lovett. Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for this well tuned conversation. For more information visit: https://artisticpianogallery.com/

