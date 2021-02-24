Home
Open for Business: Oregon Studio Group

Open for Business: Oregon Studio Group

Open For Business

Open for Business featuring John Neilson, photographer and owner of Oregon Studio Group. John shares how the Oregon Studio Group began with portrait photography as a hobby, but has now expanded to include headshot, glamour headshot, luxury fashion, creative fashion and most recently wedding photography. It takes a large and talented staff to create high quality photographs, and John talks about each of his incredible team members. Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for a “picture perfect” conversation. For more information visit:  https://www.oregonstudiogroup.com/

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »