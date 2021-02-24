Open for Business: Oregon Studio Group

Open for Business featuring John Neilson, photographer and owner of Oregon Studio Group. John shares how the Oregon Studio Group began with portrait photography as a hobby, but has now expanded to include headshot, glamour headshot, luxury fashion, creative fashion and most recently wedding photography. It takes a large and talented staff to create high quality photographs, and John talks about each of his incredible team members. Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for a “picture perfect” conversation. For more information visit: https://www.oregonstudiogroup.com/