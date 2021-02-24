Oregon Coast restaurant fined over $18k for violating COVID guidelines

SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon restaurant is facing a fine of over $18,000 for violating the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.
The Oregon Occupation Safety and Health Administration said it has fined The Firehouse Restaurant in Florence $18,150 for “willfully” exposing workers to potential exposure to the virus.
According to OSHA, the restaurant continued to provide indoor dining even when forbidden by public health guidelines. On top of this, OSHA stated some extremist groups threatened to block the agency’s access to the restaurant.
“Throughout the pandemic, we have consistently helped employers understand and follow health and safety rules. Most employers are choosing to do the right thing in the face of immense challenges,” Oregon OSHA Administrator Michael Wood said. “We thank them for their ongoing efforts as we work to defeat this disease. As for the vocal few that continue to defy standards and to put their workers at risk, we will continue to carry out our enforcement work.”
The Firehouse Restaurant has 30 days to appeal OSHA’s decision.
You can read OSHA’s statement on the decision here: https://osha.oregon.gov/news/2021/Pages/nr2021-07.aspx