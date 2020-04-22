Teacher explains child’s activity through Tik Tok

The teacher from reach school says all you need is a giant alphabet. As she demonstrates in her video, she made hers out of chalk.
“Come up with an animal that starts with a given letter, so if I called out elephant, my students would race to go touch the ‘e’ and come back and tag my hand,” Ms. Lauren said.
She says it’s fun to give it a theme, such as words with difficult spelling.
NBC5 News wants to hear what you are doing to keep kids entertained. Message us through Facebook or email us at [email protected] for a chance to be featured.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.