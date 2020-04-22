Home
Teacher explains child’s activity through Tik Tok

Ore. — Taking a look now at what kids and families are doing while schools are closed.  A local teacher is explaining kids games to families through Tik Tok.

The teacher from reach school says all you need is a giant alphabet.  As she demonstrates in her video, she made hers out of chalk.

“Come up with an animal that starts with a given letter, so if I called out elephant, my students would race to go touch the ‘e’ and come back and tag my hand,” Ms. Lauren said.

She says it’s fun to give it a theme, such as words with difficult spelling.

