Local art museum continues lessons

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Grants Pass Museum of Art continues to teach art lessons through Zoom.
The museum says they’re all activities you can do at home. You are able to ask questions and get input on your work throughout the lesson. During the next class, they’ll be painting flowers.
“We as a society forget how important our art is, but our art is our culture and our expression and in these times we’ve turned to art to give us comfort,”
The museum also has an exhibit up in their windows for people passing on the street.
