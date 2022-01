In this Financial Quick Hits with Kevin McDermott, we talk about how to evaluate a stock. Kevin shares how investment firms evaluate stocks, and gives some steps that an individual investor can take to learn about a stock before investing in it. He also talks about how risk assessment can impact those decisions.

