Verdict is out if Omicron is the primary COVID-19 strain in Southern Oregon

Katie Streit
Posted by Katie Streit January 3, 2022

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – With the holiday season over and a new year has arrived COVID-19 cases are increasing. Local public health officials say there’s still so much they are learning about the new Omicron Variant as it begins to impact our region.

It’s a line you can see all the way from I-5, but it’s not necessarily negative.

“With people getting tested, that is a good sign in that people are trying to be very conscientious about whether they’ve got COVID or the flu,” said Lauren Van Sickle, Asante.

She says on average its South Medford Collection Site sees 200 people per day. Its Grants Pass site sees about 80.

“The increase is due to the holidays, we’ll probably continue to see those numbers increase,” said Van Sickle.

Whether people are airing on the side of caution or seeing symptoms COVID-19 cases are increasing. But Klamath County Public Health said it’s seeing more positive cases with less severe symptoms. That aligns with what the CDC says about the Omicron Variant – it’s more contagious than previous strains of COVID-19. While symptoms are often milder though it does present risks to some.

“The fact that people are having less severe symptoms indicates that it probably used beginning to be more of a problem than we thought,” said Valeree Lane, Klamath Co. Public Health.

But the verdict is still out if omicron is the primary strain we’re seeing in our community.

Klamath County Public Health says while this variant is less severe it’s still important to take precautions. Wear a mask and if you aren’t already vaccinated get vaccinated.

