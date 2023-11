In this Financial Quick Hits, Kevin McDermott talks about Investing with Impact. This means investing for social good. Kevin talks about aligning your investments with your personal values, and how you can find out which companies fit this criteria. For more Financial Quick Hits, visit https://kobi5.com/category/features/financial-quick-hits/ Sponsored by Morgan Stanley.

