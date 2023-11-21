Ashland City Council considering law regulating public camping

ASHLAND, Ore.- The City of Ashland is considering a law to regulate public camping. It would give directions to law enforcement on how they can keep the public safe through how they approach unhoused people. The law would also establish where, when and how people can camp in public spaces.

During their City Council meeting November 21st, councilors will will discuss the new law’s camping regulations in reference to the efforts the city’s already made in helping their unhoused residents find shelter.

“The new ordinance identifies that camping is not allowable as long as there is another place for that person to go,” City of Ashland’s Mayor Tonya Graham told NBC5, “It also identifies particular areas that are off limits entirely even if there isn’t another place for that person to go”.

These off-limits areas include places near schools, existing shelters, interstates, rivers or streams and more.

Mayor Graham says the city is taking a “two-pronged” approach towards the issue of homelessness by providing a place for unhoused citizens to go while keeping public spaces safe and accessible. She also says the ordinance would help the city align with recent court rulings and the state legislature.

