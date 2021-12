In this Financial Quick Hits with Kevin McDermott our topic is short term goals, and how and why it is important to have them. One reason Kevin shares is that setting your financial goals is the first step in crating your financial plan. Kevin also explains the difference between short term, medium term, and long term goals, and shares the next step to take after you establish those goals.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines ยป