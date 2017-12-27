On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Sergeant Julie Denney of he Jackson County Sheriff’s Office discussing holiday traffic patrols, traffic patrol expansions, and planning and funding in regards to the local jail.
Five on 5 – Sergeant Julie Denney – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
