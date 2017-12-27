Home
Five on 5 – Sergeant Julie Denney – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Sergeant Julie Denney of he Jackson County Sheriff’s Office discussing holiday traffic patrols, traffic patrol expansions, and planning and funding in regards to the local jail.

