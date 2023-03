On tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Tanya Phillips from Jackson Co. Public Health and Shawn Martinez from Josephine Co. Prevention to discuss opioid misuse.

Here the links mentioned in this interview:

CDC (Center for Disease Control) information on drug overdoses here

Oregon Health Authority addiction services here

Find out more about the If Not Now, When? public awareness campaign they discuss here.

