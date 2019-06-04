HOPE: Ashland Resource Center

Home
ASHLAND, Ore.— Homelessness is a serious issue in southern Oregon, but there are services and ways to escape it. NBC5’s Blakely McHugh learned about the Ashland Resource Center and how they offer many services to help the homeless. They’re also breaking down some of the barriers that keep people from being able to get a job or get into housing.

611 Siskiyou Blvd #4, Ashland OR 97520

  • Mon-Fri: 9AM – 2PM
  • 541-631-2235

