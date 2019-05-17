HOPE: First Presbyterian Church of Ashland

Home
ASHLAND, Ore.— Homelessness is a serious issue in southern Oregon, but there are services and ways to escape it. NBC5’s Blakely McHugh learned about the First Presbyterian Church of Ashland. They do a lot of work to help people struggling with homelessness by providing food, shelter, and a place to get back on their feet.

1615 Clark Ave. (corner of Walker and Siskiyou)

(541) 482-3536

9am-12pm & 1pm-2:30pm

Monday – Friday

 

